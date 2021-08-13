Containment On Crater Ridge Fire Grows To 30%

The Crater Ridge Fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest has grown to more than 2,000 acres.

But there is some good news for crews in the area as containment on the blaze has increased to 30%.

According to the most recent update, the fire is currently at 2,033 acres in size. .

Currently, according to a fact sheet, the fire is moving in a westward direction. It has not moved eastward since it reached the 2003 Little Horn II burn scar on Monday.

Roughly 140 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Firefighters are presently working to construct fire lines along the blaze's edge where it is safe. They are also looking for any hotspots that have occurred outside of the fire's perimeter.

Two helicopters are aiding firefighters by dropping water on hotspots.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect for the Bighorn National Forest and Sheridan County, where the fire is burning.