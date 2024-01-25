Congresswoman Harriet Hageman Town Hall at the Natrona County Airport Tonight

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman is scheduled to appear at the Natrona County Airport to recap the latest developments in Congress with audience Q & A to follow.

“I promised to host a town hall in every county, every year, and I am continuing to honor that promise in 2024, just as I did in 2023. There is a lot to discuss – a border crisis, reckless government spending, the Biden war on our western way of life, and many positive developments coming from both my Natural Resources and Judiciary committee work.

"The House of Representatives has advanced strong legislation on border security, energy, parental rights, and more – I am excited to come home and update Wyomingites on what we have done and the votes I have taken. As always, I welcome ideas and feedback from all our town hall attendees and look forward to answering their questions.” said Hageman.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Observation Deck, 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper.

It's been a busy day in Natrona County for the congresswoman who earlier today met with KW students and winners of the Wyoming Congressional App Challenge.

Hageman also met with city officials to discuss some of the issues in Natrona County including: airport services, border and immigration issues, homelessness, and Rocky Mountain Power's rate increase.



She was also spotted at the airport meeting with staff:

