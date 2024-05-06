Wyoming Gas Prices Steady At $3.27/g, Cheapest Stations Revealed

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Natrona County is $2.80/g at the Exxon at 400 Valley Drive in Casper, followed by the Shell on Denis Drive at $2.87/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today.

The national average price of diesel has dropped 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

"We've seen the national average fade slightly again as oil prices have cooled and our spring peak appears to be more confidently behind us," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While refinery utilization rates last week indicated that there is still some refinery maintenance work to be done, oil prices have helped put downward pressure on gasoline prices, with oil falling below $80 per barrel last week. In addition, a weaker than expected jobs report is adding to some concerns that gasoline demand could remain weak through the summer driving season, which is just a few weeks from beginning. With the seasonal factors behind us, looking ahead, we expect gasoline prices to continue cooling alongside diesel prices as we look forward to Memorial Day weekend."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 6, 2023: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

May 6, 2022: $4.17/g (U.S. Average: $4.29/g)

May 6, 2021: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.95/g)

May 6, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

May 6, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 6, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

May 6, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 6, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 6, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

May 6, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.20/g, up 11.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

Ogden- $3.78/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.88/g.

Billings- $3.48/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.

