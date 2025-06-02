Congratulations to Natrona County School District’s Teacher of the Year, Zachary Ley

NCSD Press Release by Tanya Southerland:

The Natrona County School District is proud to recognize Zachary Ley, 5th-grade teacher at Pineview Elementary, as the 2025 District Teacher of the Year. Known for his strong leadership, innovative instruction, and deep commitment to student growth, Mr. Ley exemplifies what it means to be an extraordinary educator.

Mr. Ley’s journey in education started in 2015 when he began as a tutor at Pineview Elementary. From there, he transitioned into a 5th-grade teaching role and has since taught all core subjects. Today, he specializes in math and science instruction, bringing energy, rigor, and relevance to his classroom.

Playing an active leadership role in school improvement initiatives, Zac serves on several key teams at Pineview, including Math, School Improvement, Social-Emotional Learning, and Data Analysis. His positive influence extends beyond academics—he also sponsors the Yearbook Club, Math Club, and a mentorship program for 4th - and 5th-grade boys, focusing on leadership, goal setting, and emotional development.

“Zac being a leader on special teams enhances the learning experiences for his fellow educators, but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration. His ability to connect with others and facilitate high-level discussions on important topics has made a lasting impact on our school’s achievement, growth, and equity,” shared Pineview Principal Chris Carruth-Britt.

“The impact he has made with each student within our school is profound, and I firmly believe that his recognition will not only honor his achievements but also inspire others to strive for excellence.”

Central to Mr. Ley’s success is his infectious belief in the power of relationships and reflection. As a Goal Team leader, Mr. Ley works with his colleagues to create opportunities for recognizing student success and achievements, celebrating each student for their individual accomplishments and growth. “From the very beginning, I’ve believed that teaching is a journey rooted in continuous, meaningful relationships and reflection,” Ley shared.

“One of the most impactful moments in my career continues to be witnessing a student begin to believe in themselves for the first time—seeing a child who once struggled begin to reflect on their learning and grow, not just academically but socially and emotionally. These transformations don’t happen by chance. They are the result of strong, intentional relationships built on mutual trust, respect, and belief in each student’s potential.” These principles shape every aspect of his classroom environment. Whether it’s celebrating student growth or encouraging self-belief, Mr. Ley fosters a culture where students feel seen, supported, and capable.

Mr. Ley also makes it a priority to connect learning with the real world. He describes his approach as creating a “classroom without walls,” one where students see how their actions can have a positive impact on the broader community.

“Connecting students to the community dissolves the traditional walls of the classroom. It's essential not only for students to learn in this way but also for the community to benefit from the energy and promise of our young people. These experiences help my students understand that their actions matter. They begin to see that the relationships they build and the contributions they make extend far beyond school,” shared Mr. Ley. “These connections lay the groundwork for future opportunities, empathy, and a lasting commitment to civic engagement.”

As a lifelong learner, Mr. Ley remains committed to growth for himself, his students, and the profession as a whole. Exemplifying excellence in teaching and leadership, his dedication to building relationships, fostering community, and inspiring learning makes him a true asset to Pineview Elementary and the entire Natrona County School District.

Congratulations to all of the exceptional Natrona County School District Certified Teachers nominated by their colleagues in the district for the Teacher of the Year award program. Nomination criteria included that the applicants must teach pre-kindergarten through grade twelve and plan to continue in an active teaching status. Additionally, nominees must have the respect and admiration of their colleagues and:

Is an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence,

Collaborates with colleagues, students, and families to create a school culture of respect and success,

Deliberately connects the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large,

Demonstrates leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning, and

Expresses themselves in an engaging and articulate way.

Congratulations to the following nominees on this exceptional recognition!

Rainey Auen, Manor Heights Elementary

Toby Clouser, Dean Morgan Middle School

Miriah Eisenman, Journey Elementary

Erendira Garcia, Park Elementary

Keri Graves, Midwest Middle Level

Erik Holden, Summit Elementary

Sherri Litzinger, Manor Heights Elementary

Amy Mason, CY Middle School

Bryce Mittelstadt, Kelly Walsh High School

Stacy Mogen, Casper Classical Academy

Sara Owens, Sagewood Elementary

Maria Paris, Kelly Walsh High School

Kathy Romsa, Pineview Elementary