Darrell “Tweak” Reneker Facing Larimer County Child Porn Charges

Larimer County officials say a 52-year-old Fort Collins man who moved out of state while under investigation for child porn charges has been arrested in Minnesota.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. The post says Darrell "Tweak" Reneker is currently being held in Cook County, Minnesota, and is awaiting extradition back to Larimer County to face the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (videos) – class 4 felony

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (20+ images) – class 4 felony

The post says Fort Collins Police got a tip in early 2021 from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline about online child porn transmission linked to Reneker. Detectives launched an investigation that included a search of Reneker's home, where they collected several electronic devices.

The post says a forensic analysis showed the devices contained numerous sexually explicit videos and images involving children. Reneker moved away during the investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for him, and he was picked up in Cook County, Minnesota last month.

According to the post:

These are disturbing cases that can be difficult to investigate, and I’m extremely grateful to our detectives who step up to seek justice and prevent further victimization,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. “In addition to the lasting harm caused to the victims depicted in explicit materials, research has also identified connections between child pornography possession and physical molestation. We'll continue working to stop these heinous crimes.”