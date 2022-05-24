Casper Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Toddlers; Filming It

A Casper man will serve 45 years in federal prison after he was accused of sexually abusing toddlers and filming the act and subsequently convicted of four counts of producing child pornography.

The Wyoming US Attorney's Office announced Daniel Hendricks was sentenced earlier this month.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received numerous cyber tips from Facebook related to the "possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials."

Get our free mobile app

During their investigation, the complaint states, agents discovered videos of minors performing sex acts on adults. In one case, a video depicted one girl described as being a toddler.

Hendricks was arrested at his home in Casper on October 15 and taken to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's Casper office where he agreed to speak with agents.

"Hendricks described his preferred age of sexual interest in children as being females in the eight to 13 years of age range," the complaint states. "Hendricks would search for sisters child porn or daddy/daughter child porn."

The complaint goes on to state that Hendricks admitted he had received, sent and witnessed numerous files of child porn and that the youngest he'd seen involved infants.

During the interview, agents allege Hendricks admitted to producing child porn with a 14-month-old girl. He reportedly told agents that he sexually abused the girl and took a five-second video of the incident.

Then, the complaint states, Hendricks shared the files on an online platform in hopes of receiving more child porn files involving a father and a daughter.

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies in this case,” US Attorney Bob Murray said in a news release. “The exploitation of children is reprehensible, and the highly skilled and dedicated special agents who investigate child exploitation crimes help us ensure that we can identify and arrest perpetrators while protecting our most vulnerable population, our children."