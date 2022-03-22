Casper Man Gets Decade+ In Federal Prison For Child Porn

A Casper man will serve more than 12 years behind bars after being convicted on child porn charges.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jeremiah Lincoln Current will serve 151 months in federal prison for possession of child porn. He was sentenced earlier this month.

Additionally, Current was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and will serve another 10 years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Current was arrested in Sterling, Colorado after being indicted by a grand jury.

Special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed Current after he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Current reportedly told investigators that he had several electronic devices that had large amounts of child porn on them. Following search warrants at Current's home, agents found devices with large amounts of child porn.

Specifically, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.