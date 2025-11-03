Evansville—We interrupt your regularly scheduled lineup of minor fender benders, suspicious shopping carts, and mysterious “loud noises” to bring you this claw-some update from the front lines of feline folly.

In what experts are calling “a textbook case of curiosity gone vertical,” Evansville Fire & EMS, at the request of a local police officer, responded to a high-altitude emergency involving one domestic cat—approximately ten pounds of fluff and misplaced confidence—who had been conducting a two-day solo expedition up a 40-foot tree. Sources report that the daring daredevil, whose name has not been released pending notification of all household members, “had no clear descent strategy.”

Firefighters, deploying their finest ladder skills (typically reserved for actual fires), executed a precision rescue operation to retrieve the stranded kitty from its leafy lookout. Witnesses say the operation was “purrfectly executed,” though the cat appeared unimpressed with its newfound fame.

Officials took a moment to remind residents that small-town teamwork is no small matter—whether it’s battling blazes, busting bad guys, or saving adventurous furballs, Evansville’s first responders always answer the call.

As one firefighter reportedly said after the mission, “It’s not every day we save lives and collect head scratches as a reward.”

Evansville: home to some of the best first responders—and clearly, some of the most ambitious cats—in the state.

