Community Recreation Foundation Hosts Fruit Splash Bash June 29th

The Community Recreation Foundation is hosting the Fruit Splash Bash, a Family Pool Party to be held at Mike Sedar Pool Saturday, June 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free admittance to the pool, games, refreshments, and prizes are available to all attendees, courtesy of the Community Recreation Foundation.

“This pool party is a great way for families to experience one of Casper’s gems, Mike Sedar Pool,” expressed Recreation Supervisor of Aquatics, Edwin Luers. Space is limited due to safety regulations and is available on a strict first-come, first-serve basis."

"All children 7 years of age and younger must have an adult with them within arm’s reach at all times. Community Recreation Foundation helps to provide free events to the community and sponsors recreation program scholarships for Casper’s youth and senior citizens."

