Casper College August Community Ed Classes: Jewelry Making, Dog Agility Training, Stained Glass, and More

August classes through Casper College Community Education include Polymer Clay Jewelry, Intro to DSLR, Dog Agility Training, Stained Glass: Intermediate, and more.

“Sip up some knowledge and end your summer with a splash with Casper College’s Community Education classes,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator.

Students can maximize their creativity by crafting custom beads in their preferred colors and designs in Polymer Clay Jewelry. During the class, taught by Gina Stephens, students will learn how to condition lightweight polymer clay, then cut, shape, and bake their pieces. The class is suitable for all levels and will allow participants to create unique beads with floral, geometric, or textured designs and assemble them into wearable art, according to Stephens. Supplies and tools will be provided for the class, which will run on Saturday, Aug. 2 and 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

If you own a digital single-lens reflex camera, also known as a DSLR, but don’t really know how to use it, the Intro to DSLR is the class for you. In this class taught by Karel Mathisen, students will learn how to use their camera, understand the function of all its knobs and buttons, and why they matter. “We’ll look at different lenses and their purpose, as well as attachments like flashes, shutter remotes, and tripods,” said Mathisen. Students are asked to bring their DSLR to class, scheduled each Tuesday from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to the staff from Sit Means Sit, agility is a fast-growing dog sport that provides excellent exercise for both the owner and their dog, and strengthens their bond. Participants in Dog Agility Training will watch their dog navigate tunnels, weaves, and other obstacles in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Owners must sign a liability release and provide proof of rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccinations at the beginning of the class, which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 28, from 6-7:15 p.m. Registration is limited to one person and one dog. Owners are asked to bring a 6-foot nonretractable or bungee leash, a flat collar, and a toy.

The team of Susan Burris, Kathy Weinsaft, and Lisa Sapio is offering Stained Glass: Intermediate. During this class, participants will go beyond the basics and refine their soldering and glass-cutting skills while working on large, complex projects of their choice, according to Burris. The experienced instructors will assist participants as they design their own work. Participants must provide the glass and supplies for their projects. Stained Glass: All Levels or Stained Glass: Beginners is a prerequisite for Stained Glass: Intermediate. The class will be held on Thursday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28 and ending Nov. 13.

Community education offers noncredit courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning to individuals 18 years of age and older. Sign up or find more information on these and other classes here.

