Commissioners table subdivision request after contentious public hearing

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday took no action towards approving or denying a major subdivision request, after multiple people spoke out against the developer during the public hearing.

The proposed subdivision, named the Tatanka Run major subdivision, would be located on the east side of Interstate 25 North, roughly three miles north of the intersection of Ormsby Road and the highway. The proposed subdivision spans 322.5 acres and include 20 lots.

However, some county residents and members of the Board of Commissioners raised several concerns, including questions about a road used by the Federal Aviation Administration, financial backing for the subdivision and previous business dealings of the man seeking the subdivision, John Miller.

Currently, The FAA has an easement for Sitting Bull Street, which cuts through the area of the proposed Tatanka Run major subdivision.

“The FAA has an easement of the land, and in order to develop that land, the easement has to be moved,” deputy county attorney Jared Holbrook said.

Civil engineer Bill Fehringer, representing Miller, said the subdivision will maintain the road. However, Commissioner Dallas Laird wasn’t entirely convinced without assurances in writing.

“I’m really worried about these dirt roads and who’s going to take care of these dirt roads in some of these new subdivisions,” Laird said.

Similarly, commissioners raised concerns regarding the promises of financial backing for the project.

“The financial backing itself, after we looked at it and looked at the amount that would actually be required to even do the roadways; it doesn’t look like there’s a sufficient amount of financial backing,” Commissioner Steve Freel said. “I would ask that proper financial backing, or supportive documentation showing there is proper financial backing, [is provided]. To [Laird’s] point, if it’s not in writing then it’s not guaranteed that it’s going to happen.”

Community member Greg Jarrard, who spoke during the public hearing, raised concerns about water service in the area.

“We heard tonight that they talked to Central Wyoming Regional Water. Well, it’s my understanding that actually it’s Salt Creek Water who owns that,” Jarrard said. “I don’t know who you talked to, but I would assume that if you’re going to speak to someone about a water tank and tapping into the lines, that would have to go before that board as well.”

“The water line to Midwest-Edgerton — that is maintained [and] operated by the regional water system,” Fehringer said in response. “They have the authority over that water line.”

Jarrard and fellow community member Julie Engelman also alleged that Miller had previously been contracted for work that he didn’t complete.

“There’s a lot of people that Mr. Miller has started to do work for and it’s not completed,” Jarrard said.

Engelman echoed the sentiment, claiming that Miller did not fulfill his job when building her’s and other families’ homes.

“I am… here to speak for the 20-plus would-be homeowners, who stand to be irreparably harmed by John Miller, should the county fail to protect them from what can only be described as a corrupt, fraudulent and inept contractor,” Engelman added. “Reinstating John’s license after what he did to our family was either ignorant and complacent, or complicit.”

Engelman went on to say that her family will be seeking financial and material damages from Miller in court.

Miller responded to the allegations, saying there is documentation explaining away each case. He acknowledged that his license was temporarily stripped during legal battles with the Engelman family, but said it was then reinstated following a hearing.

During a June Board of Commissioners meeting, several other local residents levied similar allegations of unfinished work against Miller.

Ultimately, the commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision, citing the need for written assurances of financial backing and road maintenance plans, as well as the personal accounts of those who oppose the subdivision.

“I’d like to thank the public, and I’d like you to know that we’re not necessarily in agreement that this thing is going to move forward even if all these items are presented,” Commission Chairman Peter Nicolaysen said.

The board passed the motion to table to issue 4-0, with Commissioner Dave North not in attendance.