Commercial Passenger Plane Slides off Runway at Rock Springs Airport

Last night a commercial passenger plane out of Denver slid off the runway when it touched down in Sweetwater County. Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (8 miles east of Rock Springs) when the Skywest At about 9:40 p.m. last night, Dec. 27, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office received reports of the incident atcommercial passenger plane attempted to land in black ice conditions.

Fifty passengers and crew members were aboard the plane when it happened, but so far there are no reported injuries.

Further details as available.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) runway incidents are pretty rare.

However, snow or ice on a runway can drastically reduce friction.

"A heavy plane can land on snow, slush, or ice, but it reduces the traction and the ability to brake," Scott Mayerowitz, an airlines reporter for the Associated Press said.

Two Vehicle Crash on Wyoming Blvd by Mesa Plaza