Comedian and ‘gear head’ Jay Leno to feature Cheyenne locomotive in online webshow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A renowned late-night talk show and vehicle enthusiast got to try his hands out in the cab of a Cheyenne-based locomotive.

Comedian Jay Leno was recently welcomed by Union Pacific to check out the compartments of Big Boy No. 4014, which is currently chugging around the country for its “Heartland of America” tour. The engine started its tour in Cheyenne and will have public displays in Rochelle, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

The late-night host climbed aboard the locomotive during a stop in Council Bluffs, Illinois, this month, per a news release from Union Pacific. The transport company posted a video to its YouTube channel on Monday promoting its partnership with Leno, who is an avid vehicle collector and owns over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.

As part of the partnership, Leno will be showing off Big Boy in an upcoming episode of his online webshow “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The episode is set to air Sept. 23 on his YouTube channel here.

Big Boy No. 4014 has been located in Cheyenne since 2013 and is the only surviving Big Boy engine to be in operational condition. The engine was originally delivered to Union Pacific in 1941 and was retired in 1961. The locomotive is currently set to pass through a bevy of Midwest and Western states before returning to Cheyenne in late October.