Woman Taken to Hospital for Thermal Burns After Walking Off-Trail in Yellowstone National Park

According to Yellowstone National Park officials, a 60-year-old New Hampshire woman suffered second and third degree burns on her lower leg as a result of walking in a thermal area near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful on Monday, Sep. 16.

The woman was reportedly walking off-trail with her husband and leashed dog in the thermal area when she broke through a thin crust over scalding water. The husband and dog were uninjured.

The woman and her husband went to a park medical clinic where they were evaluated. The patient was later transported via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone this year. Last year actor Pierce Brosnan was fined $500 and ordered to make a $1000 donation to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit supporting the park, after stepping off the trails.

READ: Brosnan Pleads Guilty to Walking Off Trail at YNP

This incident is under investigation, and the park has no additional information to share.

No photos of the incident were made available.

"Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution. The ground in these areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Learn more about safety in thermal areas" reads a message from park officials. "Pets are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas."

Buffalo Soldiers Bicycled 132 Miles Through Yellowstone In 1896 The Buffalo Soldiers who made up the volunteer Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry Regiment bicycled 132 Miles Through Yellowstinw in 1896.