Casper Police Dept. to pay nearly $40K for 3 years of drone monitoring software

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will spend $13,300 per year for the next three years for drone monitoring software for the Casper Police Department.

The City Council opted into a three-year agreement with DroneSense, the city’s current vendor, on Tuesday. City documents state DroneSense is the only drone service offering a package that meets the city’s current needs.

Council documents say DroneSense enhances safety via its “robust platform that enables more efficient and informed decision-making during critical operations.” The software allows law enforcement to stream live video from drones, aids in precise mapping and geofencing, enables rapid drone deployment and allows for multiple agencies to collaborate by receiving the same information during complex operations.

The agreement includes Class T, or training, Class 1 and Class 2 licenses, as well as a copilot application for the DJI Avata. Also included are advanced video sharing and 24/7 support.

The Casper Police Department will pay for the software with funds from its Maintenance Agreement line item in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.