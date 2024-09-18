Wyoming man arrested for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man has been arrested on the suspicion of assaulting law enforcement officers and obstructing law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

August Garcia, 30, of Laramie, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions, according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. The FBI arrested Garcia on Sept. 16 in Cheyenne. He has been charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

In addition to these felonies, Garcia faces misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence and parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the U.S. Capitol.

According to an affidavit from a special agent assigned to the Denver Division’s Cheyenne Resident Agency, Garcia was identified as BOLO, or “Be On the Lookout,” #495 after the FBI received a tip. The tip led to a review of Garcia’s social media accounts, confirming his involvement. He was later interviewed by the FBI, where he admitted to being present at the Capitol but denied involvement in any violence.

A news release by the U.S. Department of Justice states that Garcia attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., before joining the march to the Capitol. Open-source video footage showed Garcia approaching the Capitol from the west with a bag allegedly containing zip ties. He eventually reached the Upper West Terrace, where he stood near a rioter breaking through a fire exit door. Garcia was seen holding the door open and patting the rioter on the back as he entered the building.

At 2:42 p.m., CCTV footage captured Garcia breaching the Capitol through the Parliamentarian Door. He allegedly charged at a U.S. Capitol Police officer, wrapping his arms around the officer and pushing him back several feet before the officer managed to break free. Garcia exited the building at 3:01 p.m. but reentered five minutes later through the Senate Wing Door. He was observed entering a room where rioters were drinking and engaging in further disruptive behavior.

Garcia spent about 29 minutes inside the Capitol across two separate entries. He was last seen exiting through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to the press release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming. The investigation is being led by the FBI’s Denver Field Office, Cheyenne Resident Agency and the Washington Field Office, with support from the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 1,500 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol breach, including over 560 facing felony charges for assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips here.