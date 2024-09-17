Casper council OK’s $25K amendment for old landfill remediation

CASPER, Wyo. — The city will spend an additional $25,000 for work on remediation of the old landfill.

The Casper City Council approved Amendment No. 1 to the contract with Stearns, Conrad and Schmidt Consulting Engineers Inc. on Tuesday. The cost covers the replacement of a 24-inch storm water pipe that’s in poor condition and the addition of a trench to prevent gas migration in the northeast corner, city documents state.

SCS is under contract for $82,866 for the design, bidding and construction administration services of the remediation in accordance with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Landfill Remediation Program.

SCS said the additional work is needed for regulatory compliance and health and safety reasons.