City announces event road closures for Sept. 21

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be closing multiple roads for events planned on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Street closures for Funky Junk will start Friday and last through 8 p.m. Saturday. That includes Yellowstone Highway between David and Ash streets, Durbin Street between 5th and 7th streets, Durbin to Beech Street and the parking lot for Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 318 E. 6th St.

The Ta Ta Trot 5K run/walk is Saturday, and there will be one lane closure from 7 to 11 a.m. on 2nd Street from Rocky Mountain Oncology to Hat Six Road.

Stahoo’s Oktoberfest will see C Street between McKinley and Jackson streets closed from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Fall Fest at David Street Station will close West Yellowstone Highway between Ash and David streets from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.