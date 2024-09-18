City announces event road closures for Sept. 21

City announces event road closures for Sept. 21

Fall Fest 2021 at David Street Station (Gregory Hirst)

Credit: Klark Byrd /

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will be closing multiple roads for events planned on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Street closures for Funky Junk will start Friday and last through 8 p.m. Saturday. That includes Yellowstone Highway between David and Ash streets, Durbin Street between 5th and 7th streets, Durbin to Beech Street and the parking lot for Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 318 E. 6th St.

The Ta Ta Trot 5K run/walk is Saturday, and there will be one lane closure from 7 to 11 a.m. on 2nd Street from Rocky Mountain Oncology to Hat Six Road.

Stahoo’s Oktoberfest will see C Street between McKinley and Jackson streets closed from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Fall Fest at David Street Station will close West Yellowstone Highway between Ash and David streets from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio