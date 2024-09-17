(VIDEO) Casper City Council may OK federal dollars to hire more firefighters

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is meeting now to accept a federal grant for more than $1.76 million to hire six more firefighters.

The grant totals $1,766,610, which city documents say would cover the wages and benefits of two additional firefighters per platoon. The money comes from the FEMA Department of Homeland Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant.

Also up for council consideration is $370,559.62 to be spent on portable radios and vehicles for various city departments.

The council’s consent agenda for resolutions includes contracting with local towing companies for a flat rate of $195 per vehicle when called on by the City of Casper Code Enforcement Division; purchasing drone software for the city’s police department; and spending $346,752 for 2,800 tons of ice slicer to melt snow and ice on roads this coming winter.

Additional items on the council’s agenda include added spending and time on Washington Park restroom upgrades, spending for conversion of Washington Park tennis courts into pickleball courts, buying a replacement cone drive for Hogadon’s chairlift and additional spending on old landfill remediation.

The council is meeting at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway.