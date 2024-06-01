Combatting Fentanyl Distribution In The Rockies

As most schools are out and Summer 2024 is unofficially underway, DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division is on pace to eclipse fentanyl pill seizure records set just last year.

“It is an unfortunate reality that seizures of fake fentanyl pills across our Division – Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana – continue at unprecedented levels,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky.

“Fentanyl poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 years of age. We need parents, grandparents, teachers, siblings, friends, and neighbors to join us in having the discussion on the deadly dangers of this poison being peddled by the cartels in our country.”

DEA has previously stated the fentanyl epidemic is the deadliest drug threat to face the United States in its history.

In Wyoming, nearly 4,000 fentanyl pills seized in 2024; last year’s record was 23,700.

In Colorado, nearly 1.8 million fentanyl pills have been seized for FY24, with four months remaining in the fiscal year. Last year’s record of 2.61 million almost certainly will be broken.

In Utah, more than 600,000 fentanyl pills seized to date; last year’s record: 664,200.

In Montana, more than 40,000 fentanyl pills seized to date; last year’s record 106,500.

Nationwide, DEA seized about 80 million fentanyl pills in 2023. DEA lab testing has shown seven out of every 10 fentanyl pills contain a potential lethal dose. As little as two milligrams – the equivalent of only a few granules of sugar – can be fatal.

“As we head into the summer and kids are out of school, let’s not fail to continue to educate our family and friends on the dangers of fentanyl. The more we talk about fentanyl, the better,” Olesky added. “At DEA, we’re fighting these cartels and the fentanyl crisis every day – now we need the rest of the country to join us in that fight. It is true that one pill can kill, but it’s also true that one conversation can save.”