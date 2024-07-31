Colossal 750-Ton Superloads Being Transported Through Wyoming

This summer, a series of superloads are being transported between Laramie and Medicine Bow in Wyoming. The largest are 385 feet long, 26 feet wide and weigh one-point-five million pounds!

The basic width of the Interstate is about 24 feet wide, so yes, they will be taking up the entire road.

"They're called superloads -- anything greater than 18 feet wide, 120 feet long or 80 tons in weight requires additional permitting and safety measures" notes WYDOT Public Affairs Director Doug McGee. Townsquare Media has reached out asking when these superloads will be coming through Wyoming and what they will be carrying, but have yet to receive a response.

To get permission to come through the state, these "superloads" must go through the Wyoming Department of Transportation by submitting an application. Once approved, WYDOT goes over the route with the drivers to make sure they can safely travel through the roads in Wyoming.

Loads that are too wide for construction zones, or too tall for overpasses are assigned carefully pre-determined routes. WYDOT engineers also must approve healthier loads to ensure safety on bridges and roads.

"We don't want to damage any bridges or anything. And with our office, we try to route them around anything, or basically, maybe use an off, on and off ramp if needed. And it could be way out of the way, but that's just the way we have to do it" says John Beasley with the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Overweight Loads Office.

Fees are assessed for both the weight and size of superloads. Carriers also incur costs for escorts, utility work, and road closures.

We will update you when more information is available.

