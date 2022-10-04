Colorado’s Most Haunted Places That Will Scare Your Socks Off

As we enter the super scary month of October, there are many reasons to be excited. There is a ton of stuff to look forward to in Colorado: cooler temperatures bringing us hoodie weather, those beautiful fall colors, soup season, pumpkin patches, football tailgates and Halloween.

Another thing that many folks love about October is the spooky vibe surrounding the month. From haunted places to scary trails and ghost towns to corn mazes and hay rides, there is no shortage of opportunities to give yourself and others a good scare while enjoying something pumpkin-flavored.

RELATED: Colorado's Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination (k99.com)

Colorado's Most Haunted Houses

Let's start with some good old-fashioned haunted houses, of which there is definitely no shortage here in Northern Colorado. Harrington's House of Horrors, set up at the Promenade Shops in Loveland, is a favorite. There are more houses and places to check out here in Northern Colorado that will scare the "bejeezus" out of you.

RELATED: You Have to See These Notorious Northern Colorado Haunted Houses (k99.com)

So maybe a traditional haunted house isn't your cup of witches' brew; perhaps you would enjoy a spooky cocktail at this haunted bar in Denver on Blake Street just down from Coors Field.

When it comes to creepy places in Colorado, whether you've lived in Colorado all of your life, just moved here or lived halfway across the country, you're probably going to know about or at least heard of The Stanley Hotel.

The hotel was featured in the 1980 classic movie "The Shining" and had more creepy stories than you can even imagine over the years.

Haunted, creepy, terrifying, chilling, you want it. Colorado has it all for you, so let's look at more places to go and things to experience this October and beyond like an abandoned railroad that is said to be and looks absolutely terrifying.

Welcome to Phantom Canyon Road

Instagram/hikeexploretravellive Instagram/hikeexploretravellive loading...

While that can send a shiver down your spine, there's another road that is famous to not just Coloradans but seems to have peeked the attention of people outside of Colorado and that's Riverdale Road down in Thornton which is said to be not only the most haunted in Colorado but one of the most haunted roads in the United States.

RELATED: The 9 Most Haunted Places In Colorado (Other Than The Stanley) (k99.com)

5 Haunted Colorado Hikes Well Worth the Fright This Fall Fall weather can be great for hiking on our Colorado trails. Check out ghost stories behind these 5 haunted hikes as you get ready for Halloween.

Haunted Cave: Colorado's Spanish Cave Is the Highest Cave In the U.S. Spanish Cave, located in southern Colorado is believed to be the highest "significant" cave in the United States. Very few will ever see the inside of this cave, but thanks to Derek Bristol and his team, we get a glimpse into the darkness inside this Colorado mountain.

