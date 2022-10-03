An 81-year-old Casper man heard six counts of child sexual abuse filed against him during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

If convicted on all counts, Carl Downing could receive up to a nearly century-long sentence.

Downing, who lives in the 2800 block of South McKinley Street, heard the following charges from Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen:

One count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, which is punishable by between 25 years and 50 years imprisonment.

Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, each count punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, each count punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

One count of immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a minor, which is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Downing appeared by videoconference from the Natrona County Detention Center.

No details of the alleged crimes were discussed including the age(s) of the victim(s), where and when the alleged crimes occurred, and what, if any relationship there was between Downing and the alleged victim(s).

Patchen agreed with the assistant district attorney's bond recommendation and set a $100,000 cash-only bond for Downing.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kiera Grogan said the Sheriff's Office led the investigation.