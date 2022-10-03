Cheyenne Police Seek Help With Hit-&-Run Investigation

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a hit-and-run.

According to a department Facebook post, the incident occurred on Synder Avenue.

Police say the driver of the red, unplated Oldsmobile Alero pictured above rear-ended another vehicle and then fled the scene.

Get our free mobile app

"The driver was described as a white male with face piercings, wearing a Dragon Ball Z shirt," the post reads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer McAlmond at 307-633-6616.

Messages to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.

READ MORE:

The 8 Absolute Most Dangerous Intersections in Cheyenne Ranked