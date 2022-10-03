Little Snake River Blanks Hulett in 6-Man Match-Up

Little Snake River from Baggs won the 1A 6-Man state championship last year and they are the frontrunners so far in 2022. The Rattlers had a competitive game against Dubois but has dominated the rest of the competition. LSR defeated Hulett on Saturday afternoon in Midwest 52-0 with a running clock in the 2nd half. That gave the team a chance to put in some of their 2nd stringers for valuable playing time.

When the starters were in there, it was offensive fireworks as Hadley Myers ran for a long touchdown from the first play from scrimmage which went for 54 yards, and another TD for 70. He ran the ball two times in the game for 124 yards. Kannadis Peroulis also wracked up a couple of touchdowns running the ball from 23 and 36 yards out with 2 more scores catching the ball for 7 and 25 yards. Seth Maxson added a rushing TD with Jaden Thomas with a receiving touchdown.

Myers on defense had 16 defensive points and Peroulis had 21. Maxon had 3 unassisted tackles and was in on 3 others. Little Snake River is 5-0 and has a huge game at Encampment on Saturday afternoon. It's been a tough year for Hulett at 1-4 and will be back in Midwest on Friday to take in the Oilers.

Be sure and check out our short video of Saturday's proceedings. Enjoy!

