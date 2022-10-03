Now, I'm not going to lie. Saturday was tough. It's something we'd want to put in Regina George's burn book(today is October 3rd, Mean Girls Day). It was hard to watch. Not only was the score at one point 3-2(typical baseball score), but Wyoming ended up being blown out at home by San Jose St. University. Ooof.

That's hard to come back from.

You can read about the game in more detail than what I'm willing to give you here. I'm just going to go ahead and say, it wasn't the best day to be a Poke's fan.

But, on our worst day, we're still not fans of two teams in Colorado that still haven't managed to win a single game. That's right, both Colorado and Colorado State forgot that they're supposed to win games this year. I mean, Colorado is supposed to be a Power 5 school. Remember how much bragging their fan base made when they got the nod to join the PAC whatever?

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

For fun context on the whole thing, check out this post from Barstool. It's kind of hilarious.

I mean, I'm sure there are fans from those camps that have real great comebacks, and you know, again, Saturday was rough and the season isn't going perfect in Laramie, but, we aren't winless. Just seeing the words "There are only 2 winless teams left in FBS" and you see they're both from Colorado. Classic.

So, let's all take a moment to breathe and remember, it could be worse. We could be either Colorado school.

Cheyenne October Events Everything thing from trunk or treats to ghost stories.