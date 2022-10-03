LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors

It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.

Before this happens, the green fades, and yellow and orange colors known as carotenoids appear. Some plants get a pigment known as anthocyanin that accumulates in their leaves, providing us with the dramatic red and purple we see during the fall.

Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper