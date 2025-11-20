Federal prosecutors in Colorado say 15 people have been indicted after a long-running investigation into a major meth trafficking ring.

Authorities say the suspected leader, Marco Antonio De Silva Lara, and 14 others are facing federal drug charges, with four also accused of money laundering. Investigators tied more than 1,000 pounds of meth to the group. Lara himself is charged with running a continuing criminal enterprise—a federal offense that carries at least 20 years and up to life in prison.

So far, 11 of the suspects are in custody. Lara and three others are believed to be in Mexico.

U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly says this case includes the largest meth seizure in Colorado history and relied on wiretaps, undercover operations, and cooperation among several agencies.

The DEA says the group was based in Denver but had operations stretching into Adams County, Lakewood and Arvada. The investigation kicked off last December when agents seized 96 pounds of meth from a Greyhound bus in Vail, followed by more busts in February. The biggest find came in April, when officers uncovered 733 pounds of meth hidden inside produce boxes at a home in Lakewood. More meth surfaced in August in Arvada.

In total, the two-year probe led to 1,115 pounds of meth, 22 firearms, $156,000 in cash, and other drugs like cocaine and fentanyl.

Officials also say the organization has ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels—two groups deeply involved in smuggling drugs across the western U.S.

So why does this matter for Wyoming?

Wyoming law enforcement agencies frequently report that meth and fentanyl coming into the state often originate from large regional pipelines based in Denver and the I-25 corridor. Major busts like this one can disrupt the supply routes that eventually feed drugs north into Wyoming communities—including Casper, Cheyenne, and smaller towns where meth continues to be one of the most commonly seized illegal substances.

Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge Marv Massey said breaking up this network means dangerous drugs “failed to reach their targets,” reducing the chances they’ll move deeper into surrounding states.

