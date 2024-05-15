Colorado Man Sentenced to Three Years in Federal Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

A Colorado man was arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol after fleeing from a traffic stop on Interstate 25 in Converse County.

After a dangerous high speed chase, 44-year-old Jared Trent Dozier's vehicle was eventually stopped by a tactical vehicle interception and stop sticks.

During a search of his vehicle, troopers found narcotics, stolen mail, and a loaded Walther PK380 handgun in a holster next to the driver's seat.

Dozier pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 20 and U.S> District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Monday, May 13.

Dozier was given three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This crime was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Hammer.