Colorado Man Arrested After Chase Through Cheyenne

A Greeley, Colo., man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after he led law enforcement on a vehicle chase through and south of Cheyenne, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Farrel Williams, 42, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony warrant for a parole violation out of Colorado, fleeing to elude, reckless endangering, and other traffic-related offenses.

The chase started after Highway Patrol troopers were notified at 12:21 p.m. of a 2007 Cadillac Escalade traveling erratically near Interstate 80 and Campstool Road, and the license plate matched that of a reported stolen vehicle in Greeley.

About a half-hour later, a trooper at Vandehei Avenue and Interstate 25 saw the Cadillac, they and other troopers unsuccessfully attempted to stop it, and saw Williams toss a handgun out the window.

The Cadillac entered Interstate 25 from Vandehei Avenue and headed south, and troopers deployed spike strips to deflate its tires.

That didn't stop Williams.

He drove the Cadillac onto Missile Drive and traveled east towards Cheyenne.

In the interest of public safety, the trooper attempted a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the Cadillac but was unsuccessful.

The Cheyenne Police Department took over as the primary pursuing agency and the pursuit continued on city streets.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol again took over as the primary pursuing agency when the Cadillac traveled south on South Greeley Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 85.

Williams drove into oncoming lanes of traffic as he continued south on Highway 85.

About one-and-half miles north of the Colorado state line, troopers attempted a second tactical vehicle intervention, the Cadillac exited the left side of the highway and came to a stop.

Williams was taken into custody without further incident.

The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

