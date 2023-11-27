Colorado Homicide Suspect Arrested in Wyoming

After three weeks on the run, a Colorado homicide suspect was arrested in Wyoming -- this per Niobrara County Sheriff's Office arrest records.

23-year-old James Neal was taken into custody by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Nov. 22.

According to the City of Lone Tree Government, Neal is being linked to the murder of a 73-year-old man in Lone Tree earlier this month.

On Nov. 4, just after midnight, the Lone Tree Police Department became aware of the victim, Michael Lohmeier, dead inside his Toyota Highlander. Up until his arrest, Neal was considered armed and dangerous.

He is being extradited to Colorado where further hearings will likely take place.

Neal is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.