A woman was killed in a suspected mountain lion attack while hiking alone in the mountains of northern Colorado on Thursday, authorities said. If confirmed, it would be the first fatal mountain lion attack in the state in more than 25 years.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers later found two mountain lions in the area and killed them, according to agency spokesperson Kara Van Hoose. Officials said the search for additional lions was continuing, and any further action would depend on the circumstances.

The attack occurred south of the small community of Glen Haven, about seven miles northeast of Estes Park, near the eastern entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. The incident took place along a remote stretch of the Crosier Mountain Trail in a national forest.

Shortly before noon, two hikers came across a mountain lion near the woman’s body. They threw rocks to scare the animal away so they could attempt to help her, Van Hoose said. One of the hikers, who is a physician, checked the woman and determined she had no pulse.

Authorities have not released details about the woman’s injuries or an official cause of death.

Sightings of mountain lions are common in the forested area, but there have been no recent documented attacks on people, Van Hoose said. She noted that the region is prime mountain lion habitat, with rugged terrain, dense vegetation, and significant elevation changes.

Mountain lion attacks are rare. Colorado’s last suspected fatal attack occurred in 1999, when a 3-year-old child was killed. A similar incident happened two years earlier in Rocky Mountain National Park, when a 10-year-old boy was killed while hiking with family members.

Mountain lions, also known as cougars or catamounts, can weigh up to 130 pounds and grow more than six feet long. They primarily feed on deer. Colorado’s mountain lion population is estimated at between 3,800 and 4,400 animals, and the species is classified as big game that can be legally hunted in the state.

