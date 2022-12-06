Colorado Gay Club Shooting Suspect Charged With Hate Crimes

By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado Springs gay nightclub and killing five people and wounding 17 others was formally charged with 305 criminal counts including hate crimes and murder.

The charges came as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say Aldrich entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in largely conservative Colorado Springs, just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen’s birthday celebration.

The attack came on on the eve of an annual day of remembrance for transgender people lost to violence.

According to defense lawyers, Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.