College National Finals Rodeo tickets on sale now

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s that time again: The College National Finals Rodeo is coming back to Casper on June 15–21, and tickets are on sale now.

That’s according to a release from the Ford Wyoming Center, which states that this event is “bringing the nation’s top collegiate rodeo athletes to the Ford Wyoming Center for a week of thrilling competition.”

Individual and seasonal tickets are available online at CNFR.com and Ticketmaster.

“This prestigious event is where champions are made, as the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) crowns individual and team champions in events like saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying,” the release states.

Casper, via the Ford Wyoming Center, has hosted the CNFR for the last 25 years.

“Nowhere else can you witness the best college rodeo athletes and top-tier livestock go head-to-head in the dirt, competing for the ultimate championship titles,” the release states. “More than just a rodeo, CNFR is an experience — one that stays with you long after the final ride.”

The week will feature a variety of themed-evenings and events, including:

Family Day – Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway: Sunday, June 15 at 1 and 4 p.m., featuring Mutton Bustin’ during intermission.

Slack Rounds: Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17 at 7 a.m.

Evening Performances: Tuesday, June 17 through Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Casper Night – Tuesday, June 17: All tickets just $12

Ribbons at the Rodeo: Cancer Awareness Night – Thursday, June 19

Special Olympics Rodeo: Saturday, June 21 at 9 a.m.

CINCH Style Show: Saturday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Ramkota Hotel. All proceeds raised go to the NIRA foundation, supporting student scholarships, injured athlete relief, historical preservation, and the RAWHIDE (Rodeo Athletes on Wellness) Fund promoting positive choices.

Tradeshow: Opens at 5:30 p.m. for each nightly performance, offering a wide array of vendors with everything from western hats and clothing to unique leatherworks, jewelry, belt buckles and more.

The Mercantile at the WYO Sports Ranch: Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day from June 17 to June 21

Pricing for the event is as follows:

Slack Rounds: $10 General Admission

Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway + Tuesday–Friday Performances:

$12 Upper Reserved $17 Horseshoe Reserved $25 Reserved Side Seating $30 Reserved Box Seats

Saturday Championship Round:

$17 Upper Reserved $22 Horseshoe Reserved $30 Reserved Side Seating $35 Reserved Box Seats

Season Tickets:

$85 Upper Reserved $110 Horseshoe Reserved $145 Reserved Seats $170 Box Seats



Tickets can be purchased online via CNFR.com or Ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased in person at the Sinclair Box Office at The Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 800-442-2256.

WYDOT Cameras, Wide-Spread Winter Storm 17 January 2025, Hazardous Road Conditions Across the State Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media