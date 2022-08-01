Cody Wins Legion Baseball “A” Championship….Again

The Cody Cubs have been the standard bearer in the Legion Baseball 'A' ranks for quite some time now. The Cubs won their 7th state title in the last 9 years with a 10-1 win over the Casper Drillers on Friday in Cody. Pitcher Trey Schroeder went the distance and struck out 6 while giving up 6 hits. His brother Jack homered in the game with Wyatt Carlson driving in 4 runs. This Cody club does not have a single graduated senior on the roster which certainly bodes well for the future. Cody is 35-19-1 and Casper is 37-15-1 with both squads advancing to the Northwest regional tournament in Vernal, Utah that will start on Friday.

We do have a video of the game on Friday as well as a collection of photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app