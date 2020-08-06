Legion Baseball “A” Championship: Cody Vs. Casper 8-5-20 [VIDEO]

The State American Legion "A" championship game featured the Cody Cubs and the Casper Crush in Powell on Wednesday afternoon. The Crush at one point in the game had a 4 run lead thanks to a monstrous home run from Cole Douglass who was named the MVP of the tournament.

But Cody chipped away with 4 runs in the 6th to force extra innings and tallied 5 times in the top of the 8th. Casper put 3 on the board in the bottom of the frame but that's as close as they got as Cody wins their 5th state title in the last 6 years with a 12-10 win over Casper

For Cody, Jared Grenz had 2 hits and drove in 5 runs. Devyn Engdahl had a couple of hits and had 4 RBI's. Here's our video of the championship game. Enjoy!