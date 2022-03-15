Cody Police Investigating Armed Hotel Robbery, No Suspects

A desk clerk at a hotel in Cody was threatened with a gun and robbed early Monday, authorities say.

According to Cody police, officers were called to the Holiday Inn at roughly 5 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Police say a masked woman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt walked in the front door and approached the front desk clerk. The woman reportedly lifted the side of her sweatshirt, exposing a holstered handgun on her hip. The clerk placed money in a bag and gave it to the woman, who then walked out the front door and left in an unknown direction.

Authorities describe the woman as being roughly 20-30 years old, medium build and 5'3" to 5'7" tall.

Officers canvased the area following the robbery but were unable to locate the robber.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Cody Police Detective Sergeant Trapp Heydenberk at 307-527-8700.