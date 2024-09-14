Cody man sentenced to 87 months in case of missing girlfriend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cody man whose girlfriend disappeared while the couple and their two children were returning from Alabama in 2023 was sentenced on Friday for charges relating to the case.

Adam Shane Aviles Jr., of Cody, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Based on evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Judge Alan B. Johnson found that Aviles possessed the ammunition that was used in connection with the voluntary manslaughter of Katheryn Ferguson. She was reported missing in October and is presumed dead.

Aviles was arrested in early November 2023 after the Park County Sheriff’s Office found bullet holes, a fully loaded .45 caliber magazine and ammunition and numerous blood-stained items inside his vehicle.

Aviles is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 15 and he pleaded guilty on Jun. 14.

“Today’s sentence is a product of close cooperation between local, state, and federal law enforcement and prosecutors. We hope the sentence provides a measure of justice, however partial, for the loss of Katheryn Ferguson to her children and her family,” acting U.S. Attorney Eric Heimann said. “This case is a sad reminder that felons cannot be trusted with firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute gun crimes to help make the people of Wyoming safer.”