Cody Couple Charged With Murder for 2-year-old’s Death
CODY (AP) — A Cody couple is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 2-year-old girl.
Paisleigh Williams died at a hospital in Denver on April 4.
Her father, 30-year-old Moshe Williams, had taken the girl to the hospital in Cody on March 27.
The Cody Enterprise reports prosecutors charged Williams and his partner, 28-year-old Carolyn Aune, with first-degree murder Monday after initially charging them with aggravated child abuse.
The girl's alleged injuries include bruising, scraping, brain swelling and a detached bowel.
Aune’s attorney, Travis Smith, declined comment Tuesday.
Williams’ attorney, Branden Vilos, didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
