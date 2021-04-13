Cody Couple Charged With Murder for 2-year-old’s Death

CODY (AP) — A Cody couple is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Paisleigh Williams died at a hospital in Denver on April 4.

Her father, 30-year-old Moshe Williams, had taken the girl to the hospital in Cody on March 27.

The Cody Enterprise reports prosecutors charged Williams and his partner, 28-year-old Carolyn Aune, with first-degree murder Monday after initially charging them with aggravated child abuse.

The girl's alleged injuries include bruising, scraping, brain swelling and a detached bowel.

Aune’s attorney, Travis Smith, declined comment Tuesday.

Williams’ attorney, Branden Vilos, didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

