Casper Man Appeals Child Abuse Sentence to Supreme Court

A Casper man, who was a former Fremont County sheriff's deputy, on Monday appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court his 10-year to 15-year sentence for aggravated child abuse, according to the court's docket.

Jarrett Gage Vargas was sentenced to 10 years to 15 years imprisonment by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking on March 2.

No further information about the appeal was mentioned in the Supreme Court docket.

The case started in late 2021 when police were called to investigate a baby taken to the Wyoming Medical Center and treated for a subdural hematoma, according to court documents.

The infant suffered a seizure prior to being taken to the Medical Center and had to be flown to Children's Hospital Colorado for treatment, according to court documents.

Get our free mobile app

The doctor who treated the infant told investigators that the baby's injuries were consistent with being shaken. The child also displayed an older brain injury that was beginning to heal.

Vargas served as a sheriff's deputy in Fremont County, the sheriff's office there told K2 Radio News then.

Vargas reportedly told investigators that he picked the child up from a swing and "aggressively shook him" and continued to shake the baby as he carried him to a bedroom.