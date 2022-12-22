PHOTOS: Holidaze of Blaze – Snoop Dogg Lights up Casper, Wyoming

It was freezing outside, but things were heated up inside the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper last night.

The 28,000 square foot facility was packed full for the Holidaze of Blaze tour that saw T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & guest Justin Champagne with Snoop Dogg headlining.

Concertgoers ranged in age from young to old, but one crowd member joked, "this is a momcert."

Snoop Dogg, 51, has been in the hip hop spotlight since 1992 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre and featured on the solo album "Deep Cover."

The artist is well-known for smoking on stage and including exotic dancers in the show, causing controversy in the past for what some think should be a family-friendly show.

In true Snoop fashion, he brought a money gun, spraying the crowd and two dancers with custom hundred dollar bills.

Check out photos from the event below.