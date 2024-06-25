CNFR 2024 Brought Record-Breaking Attendance to Casper

The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) celebrated its 75th anniversary in fine form, breaking previous attendance records as 22,895 tickets were scanned into the building, as well as staff, contestants, coaches and media. Saturday’s performance was also sold out, with 5,103 spectators taking in the performances from the short-go leaders.

“This was another successful year at our home in Casper, Wyoming, and a wonderful way to celebrate 75 years,” said Jim Dewey Brown, NIRA Commissioner. “It’s been an honor to hang our hats in Casper for the last 25 years and to see the commitment this community has to CNFR.”

The CEO of VisitCasper, Tyler Daughtery says the CNFR is a vital event for Casper. The tourism organization uses several strategies to market the event including social media, influencer campaigns, partnering with the Casper College to promote local athletes, and editorial coverage.

For 25 years the CNFR has made its home and legacy in Casper. Every year it brings 400 of the best college cowboys and cowgirls from around the country to Natrona County to celebrate western traditions and athletic excellence. This event brings millions of dollars to the local economy.

