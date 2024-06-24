Casper Housing Authority Organizes Clean Up Day at Willard Elementary

The Casper Housing Authority is converting the former Willard Elementary School located at 129 N. Elk into their forever home and headquarters and re-naming the building the Willard Envision Center.

"Please join us Thursday, June 27 at 129 N Elk for a community cleanup day. Work will begin at 9 am with a lunch break from 12-1. Please wear closed toe shoes and bring work gloves as well as a water bottle. We will have tools and trash receptacles on site" reads an online invitation to the public.

To register your group or for more information email info@chaoffice.org.

About two weeks ago, the school was broken into and vandalized. According to the CHA, this was the 7th time in 7 weeks that one of their properties has been hit.

Pictures show the damage was extensive with shattered windows, holes in doors, tubs of clothing and toys dumped, and furniture destroyed.

See pictures below.

Vandalism at Former Willard Elementary in Casper June 11, 2024. Casper Housing Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or person who is responsible for the vandalism at the former Willard Elementary School.

