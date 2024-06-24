GALLERY: Casper Kids Do Big Business for 2024 Lemonade Day

Saturday, June 22nd marked the 10th annual Lemonade Day in Casper and there were young entrepreneurs all over town conduction business in the form of lemonade stands.

Lemonade Day is a FREE community event, focused on teaching kids how to start and run their own business. Kids follow a 14-step process that includes budgeting, marketing, construction, research, developing a recipe, and tabulating business results.

Get our free mobile app

It was nearly impossible to drive more than a few blocks without encountering a lemonade stand manned by young Casper entrepreneurs. It was great to see so many kids and families involved plus seeing the community out there buying and supporting these fine youngsters.

According to Mary Schroer, Casper’s Lemonade Day City Director, “Lemonade Day teaches so much more than the value of a dollar. These young entrepreneurs turn to their parents and teachers for help, they survey neighbors and reach out to local businesses. When the kids get this overwhelming show of support in return for their work, that makes an impression. Lemonade Day teaches the value of a community.”

Lemonade Day is presented by Hilltop Bank, and is produced in partnership with Townsquare Media, Sutherlands, and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

Casper Kids Show Off Business Skills for 2024 Lemonade Day