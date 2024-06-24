Average Gas Prices in Wyoming See Little Change since Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.85/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

"With summer now officially here, we've seen the national average price of gasoline holding most steady compared to last week, with some states seeing their traditional price cycling every couple of weeks, while others have seen prices slowly slip," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4 as oil prices have risen above $80. But the good news is that instead of the national average jumping to follow the rising price of oil, it's holding steady. The bummer is that the decreases we hoped for will have to wait, thanks to oil's climb."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 24, 2023: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

June 24, 2022: $4.80/g (U.S. Average: $4.92/g)

June 24, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 24, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 24, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 24, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

June 24, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

June 24, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 24, 2015: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 24, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.15/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27/g.

Ogden- $3.43/g, up 12.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Billings- $3.31/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

