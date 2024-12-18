City to receive portion of Mike Sedar Park boundary in Casper College land swap

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a land swap with Casper College that will cede control of a portion of Mike Sedar Park’s eastern boundary to the city in exchange for two parcels of city-owned land.

Per the agreement, Casper will receive a 2.46-acre tract of land along the eastern edge of the park. Casper College will receive a 0.64-acre parcel near the college’s northern boundary and a 0.71-acre parcel along College Drive.

Because the combined value of the two Casper College parcels is less than the city’s, the college will also pay $9,300.

