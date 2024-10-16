City to lease buildings for landfill fleet maintenance, training, admin

CASPER, Wyo. — The city of Casper will lease two buildings and 70 empty acres off Bryan Stock Trail from the Associated General Contractors of Wyoming to accommodate growing operations at the nearby city landfill.

The council unanimously approved the one-year agreement by consent at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

According to a staff memo provided to council, heavy equipment at the landfill must be sent to local mechanics or worked on outside. The city considered building a new maintenance structure, but the Wyoming Contractors Association buildings just down the street have all the right features, including tall doors and an overhead crane.

The property at 2220 Bryan Stock Trail also has room for offices and “much needed space for equipment maintenance, training sessions, and storage,” the memo said.

The city said it has worked out a flat $10,000 per month for WCA buildings, though market rates for the lease are between $11,000 and $16,250 a month, the memo said.

80% of the payments made during the one-year lease term could but used toward an eventual purchase for $3.5 million.

According to the memo, the need for two capital projects budgeted for this year can be delayed or now have alternative solutions. The funding for those projects, plus some of the contingency funds, will pay for the lease.