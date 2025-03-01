City to host information meeting for parks improvements

CASPER, Wyo. — The city of Casper will host a public information meeting on upcoming construction work in Adams, Garden Creek and Green Meadow parks on Monday, March 3. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Casper City Hall.

Work to be discussed will include the pedestrian bridges, retaining walls, creek banks and more that were damaged by major flooding that occurred in June 2023.

Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more and ask questions about the schedule and scope of the project and its impact on the pathways and parks.

The project is scheduled to be completed by April 30. Funding for the project is from the city’s insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city anticipates 75% reimbursement from FEMA upon completion of the repairs.

