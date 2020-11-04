City Seeks Operator to Lease the Casper Speedway

The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from individuals or groups interested in leasing and operating the Casper Speedway facility north of the Casper Events Center, according to a news release.

The city intends to lease the race track at 2117 East Road to the individual or group which is most qualified and able to operate the facility for the purpose of automobile racing and other suitable events for the enjoyment of spectators and participants.

Interested parties should realize the city intends for the facility to be solely self-sustaining with no direct or indirect subsidy required to sustain operations.

Each proposal will be evaluated and a shortlist will be created for the purpose of formal interviews at a later date.

Proposals will be accepted from Tuesday until 4 p.m., Nov. 20.

The complete request for proposal can be found on the City’s website.

For more information about the Casper Speedway, contact Randy Norvelle at (307) 235-8283.

