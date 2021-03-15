City of Casper Offices Open Tuesday; Garbage Collection Resumes

City of Casper facilities will open on Tuesday for their regular operating hours, according to a prepared statement from the city manager's office

All city services will resume operation as they can, including garbage collection.

Ccollection crews will work Tuesday through Saturday, and routes will be one day off their normal collection day, solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston said.

For example, the Monday route will be collected on Tuesday.

“We expect garbage collection will be running slow, as our trucks try to navigate the deep snow on residential streets and alleys,” Langston said. "Though we may not be able to reach all dumpsters, we will develop a plan to collect those we cannot reach."

Residents can help by placing their trash receptacles into the street as far as possible without obstructing traffic.

Likewise, snowplows will be assessing and plowing residential streets beginning Monday night, Streets Manager Shad Rodgers said.

Motorists likely still will have difficulty driving on non-arterial streets.

Again, consider your vehicle’s clearance.

If it is not high enough to clear the deep snow and you do not have enough tire traction, you risk becoming stranded on the non-plowed streets, Rodgers said.

City crews are not available to assist stranded motorists.

If you have a true emergency, call 911, Rodgers said.

For more information about the city's snow removal process and links to Wyoming Department of Transportation snow removal, visit this website.

